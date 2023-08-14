Why I Stayed - Tech Sgt. Darian Mauricio

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force Tech Sgt. Darian Mauricio, 49th Wing NCO-in-charge of protocol, talks about how she overcame adversity during her time as an airman here, March 17, 2023. Mauricio reenlisted to show her resiliency and encourage other Airmen along the way. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Kristin West)