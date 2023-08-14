Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Why I Stayed - Tech Sgt. Darian Mauricio

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    HOLLOMAN AFB, NM, UNITED STATES

    03.17.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Kristin Weathersby 

    49th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Tech Sgt. Darian Mauricio, 49th Wing NCO-in-charge of protocol, talks about how she overcame adversity during her time as an airman here, March 17, 2023. Mauricio reenlisted to show her resiliency and encourage other Airmen along the way. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Kristin West)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.17.2023
    Date Posted: 08.21.2023 18:18
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 894523
    VIRIN: 230317-F-UH828-2444
    Filename: DOD_109841000
    Length: 00:00:54
    Location: HOLLOMAN AFB, NM, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Why I Stayed - Tech Sgt. Darian Mauricio, by SSgt Kristin Weathersby, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    adversity
    resilient
    Why I Stayed

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT