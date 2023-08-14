Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The MCAGCC Public Work Division repair damaged powerline from Tropical Storm Hilary

    TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, UNITED STATES

    08.21.2023

    Video by Cpl. Hunter Wagner 

    Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center

    Public Works Division personnel with the Marine Corps Air-Ground Combat Center (MCAGCC), repair a damaged powerline caused by Tropical Storm Hilary at MCAGCC, Twentynine Palms, California, Aug. 21, 2023. MCAGCC is committed to ensuring effective and efficient recovery actions following Tropical Storm Hilary. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Hunter Wagner)

    Date Taken: 08.21.2023
    Date Posted: 08.21.2023 17:31
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 894520
    VIRIN: 230821-M-LL870-1001
    Filename: DOD_109840930
    Length: 00:01:52
    Location: TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, US 

    Cleanup
    MCAGCC
    Marine Corps
    USMCNews
    Tropical Storm Hilary

