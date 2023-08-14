Public Works Division personnel with the Marine Corps Air-Ground Combat Center (MCAGCC), repair a damaged powerline caused by Tropical Storm Hilary at MCAGCC, Twentynine Palms, California, Aug. 21, 2023. MCAGCC is committed to ensuring effective and efficient recovery actions following Tropical Storm Hilary. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Hunter Wagner)
|Date Taken:
|08.21.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.21.2023 17:31
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|894520
|VIRIN:
|230821-M-LL870-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109840930
|Length:
|00:01:52
|Location:
|TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, The MCAGCC Public Work Division repair damaged powerline from Tropical Storm Hilary, by Cpl Hunter Wagner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
