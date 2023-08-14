Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Service Team Observer Explains The Benefits of Being An OC/T

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, UNITED STATES

    08.21.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Devon Jones 

    189th Combined Arms Training Brigade

    U.S. Army Capt. Rachel Campion, a service team Observer Coach/Trainer, assigned to 3-358th Field Artillery, 189th Infantry Brigade, explains the benefits of being an OC/T unit here at Joint Base Lewis -McChord, Washington, August 21, 2023. 189th IN BDE (CATB) observes, coaches, and trains our ARNG and USAR partners to provide trained and ready units to support combatant commander requirements worldwide. (Videos by SSG Devon Jones/ 189th Infantry Brigade PAO)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.21.2023
    Date Posted: 08.21.2023 16:40
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 894514
    VIRIN: 230821-A-QA940-1001
    Filename: DOD_109840849
    Length: 00:01:52
    Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Service Team Observer Explains The Benefits of Being An OC/T, by SSG Devon Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #189th
    #FirstArmyDivWest

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT