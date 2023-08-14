U.S. Army Capt. Rachel Campion, a service team Observer Coach/Trainer, assigned to 3-358th Field Artillery, 189th Infantry Brigade, explains the benefits of being an OC/T unit here at Joint Base Lewis -McChord, Washington, August 21, 2023. 189th IN BDE (CATB) observes, coaches, and trains our ARNG and USAR partners to provide trained and ready units to support combatant commander requirements worldwide. (Videos by SSG Devon Jones/ 189th Infantry Brigade PAO)
|Date Taken:
|08.21.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.21.2023 16:40
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|894514
|VIRIN:
|230821-A-QA940-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109840849
|Length:
|00:01:52
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US
This work, Service Team Observer Explains The Benefits of Being An OC/T, by SSG Devon Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
