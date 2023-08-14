Taking flight: A USAF MQ-9 at Twentynine Palms

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/894510" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

A U.S. Air Force MQ-9, assigned to the 432nd Wing/432nd Air Expeditionary Wing, takes flight at Marine Corps Air-Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, California, in the early morning hours of August 17, 2023. The MQ-9 landed at the Marine Corps base to participate in the Service Level Training Exercise. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Ariel O'Shea)