    Taking flight: A USAF MQ-9 at Twentynine Palms

    MARINE CORPS AIR GROUND COMBAT CENTER TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, UNITED STATES

    08.17.2023

    Video by Senior Airman Ariel OShea 

    432nd Wing Public Affairs   

    A U.S. Air Force MQ-9, assigned to the 432nd Wing/432nd Air Expeditionary Wing, takes flight at Marine Corps Air-Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, California, in the early morning hours of August 17, 2023. The MQ-9 landed at the Marine Corps base to participate in the Service Level Training Exercise. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Ariel O'Shea)

    Date Taken: 08.17.2023
    Date Posted: 08.21.2023 16:16
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 894510
    VIRIN: 230817-F-IU083-3002
    Filename: DOD_109840807
    Length: 00:00:37
    Location: MARINE CORPS AIR GROUND COMBAT CENTER TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, US 

    Downloads: 5
    High-Res. Downloads: 5

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Taking flight: A USAF MQ-9 at Twentynine Palms, by SrA Ariel OShea, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    joint forces
    ACE
    agile combat employment
    SLTE
    Service Level Training Exercise

