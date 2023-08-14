A U.S. Air Force MQ-9, assigned to the 432nd Wing/432nd Air Expeditionary Wing, takes flight at Marine Corps Air-Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, California, in the early morning hours of August 17, 2023. The MQ-9 landed at the Marine Corps base to participate in the Service Level Training Exercise. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Ariel O'Shea)
|Date Taken:
|08.17.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.21.2023 16:16
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|894510
|VIRIN:
|230817-F-IU083-3002
|Filename:
|DOD_109840807
|Length:
|00:00:37
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS AIR GROUND COMBAT CENTER TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, US
|Downloads:
|5
|High-Res. Downloads:
|5
This work, Taking flight: A USAF MQ-9 at Twentynine Palms, by SrA Ariel OShea, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
