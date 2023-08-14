Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NAS Patuxent River Port Operations Spill Drill Evaluation

    PATUXENT RIVER, MD, UNITED STATES

    08.10.2023

    Video by Chief Petty Officer Patrick Gordon 

    Naval Air Station Patuxent River

    NAS PATUXENT RIVER (Aug. 10, 2023) - Naval Air Station Patuxent River Port Operations Division conducted a simulated response to a fuel and oil spill in the West Patuxent Basin Aug. 10 as part of a Facilities Response Team (FST) evaluation. The FST graded Pax River's Port Ops on the ability to respond and clean up a hazardous materials spill in their waters using a variety of tolls and watercraft.

    Date Taken: 08.10.2023
    Date Posted: 08.21.2023 11:53
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 894489
    VIRIN: 230810-N-JP566-1001
    PIN: 1
    Filename: DOD_109840166
    Length: 00:01:51
    Location: PATUXENT RIVER, MD, US 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, NAS Patuxent River Port Operations Spill Drill Evaluation, by CPO Patrick Gordon, identified by DVIDS

    water
    boats
    oil
    fuel
    Environmental
    Naval Air Station
    Patuxent River
    Sailor
    Pax
    Naval Aviation
    small craft

