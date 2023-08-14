NAS Patuxent River Port Operations Spill Drill Evaluation

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



NAS PATUXENT RIVER (Aug. 10, 2023) - Naval Air Station Patuxent River Port Operations Division conducted a simulated response to a fuel and oil spill in the West Patuxent Basin Aug. 10 as part of a Facilities Response Team (FST) evaluation. The FST graded Pax River's Port Ops on the ability to respond and clean up a hazardous materials spill in their waters using a variety of tolls and watercraft.