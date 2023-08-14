NAS PATUXENT RIVER (Aug. 10, 2023) - Naval Air Station Patuxent River Port Operations Division conducted a simulated response to a fuel and oil spill in the West Patuxent Basin Aug. 10 as part of a Facilities Response Team (FST) evaluation. The FST graded Pax River's Port Ops on the ability to respond and clean up a hazardous materials spill in their waters using a variety of tolls and watercraft.
|Date Taken:
|08.10.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.21.2023 11:53
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|894489
|VIRIN:
|230810-N-JP566-1001
|PIN:
|1
|Filename:
|DOD_109840166
|Length:
|00:01:51
|Location:
|PATUXENT RIVER, MD, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, NAS Patuxent River Port Operations Spill Drill Evaluation, by CPO Patrick Gordon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT