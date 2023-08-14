Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    I Am NDW Profile - Women's Equality Day

    DC, UNITED STATES

    08.21.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Griffin Kersting 

    Naval District Washington

    Welcome back to our “I am NDW” video profile series! This monthly series showcases diverse members of our command and gives you an in-depth look into their roles, responsibilities, personal and professional journey, and what drives them daily.

    For this episode, we talked to U.S. Navy Cdr. Olivia Degenkolb, NDW N5 Program Manager and Mr. Phillip Romeo, NDW Region Program Director, Force Protection Programs, where they discuss Women's Equality Day and what it means to them.

    On August 26, 2022, the Department of the Navy celebrates Women's Equality Day to commemorate the passage of the 19th Amendment to the Constitution, granting women the right to vote and affirming that women deserve all the rights and responsibilities of citizenship.

    Date Taken: 08.21.2023
    Date Posted: 08.21.2023 10:49
    Location: DC, US

    Equality
    Women's Equality
    I Am NDW

