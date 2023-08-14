I Am NDW Profile - Women's Equality Day

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Welcome back to our “I am NDW” video profile series! This monthly series showcases diverse members of our command and gives you an in-depth look into their roles, responsibilities, personal and professional journey, and what drives them daily.



For this episode, we talked to U.S. Navy Cdr. Olivia Degenkolb, NDW N5 Program Manager and Mr. Phillip Romeo, NDW Region Program Director, Force Protection Programs, where they discuss Women's Equality Day and what it means to them.



On August 26, 2022, the Department of the Navy celebrates Women's Equality Day to commemorate the passage of the 19th Amendment to the Constitution, granting women the right to vote and affirming that women deserve all the rights and responsibilities of citizenship.