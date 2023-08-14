Fuji Viper 23.3: Force-on-Force B-Roll

U.S. Marines conduct force-on-force training during Fuji Viper 23.3 at Combined Arms Training Center Camp Fuji, Japan, Aug. 16-18, 2023. Fuji Viper is an annual exercise that enables Marines operating in Japan the opportunity to conduct combined arms live-fire training and maintain operational readiness, tactical proficiency, and lethality within the first island chain. 3d Battalion, 5th Marines is currently forward deployed in the Indo-Pacific under 4th Marines, 3d Marine Division as part of the Unit Deployment Program. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Anna Geier)
|Date Taken:
|08.16.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.21.2023 04:41
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|894453
|VIRIN:
|230819-M-OE295-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109838814
|Length:
|00:01:20
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
