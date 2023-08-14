Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fuji Viper 23.3: Force-on-Force B-Roll

    JAPAN

    08.16.2023

    Video by Lance Cpl. Anna Geier 

    3rd Marine Division     

    U.S. Marines conduct force-on-force training during Fuji Viper 23.3 at Combined Arms Training Center Camp Fuji, Japan, Aug. 16-18, 2023. Fuji Viper is an annual exercise that enables Marines operating in Japan the opportunity to conduct combined arms live-fire training and maintain operational readiness, tactical proficiency, and lethality within the first island chain. 3d Battalion, 5th Marines is currently forward deployed in the Indo-Pacific under 4th Marines, 3d Marine Division as part of the Unit Deployment Program. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Anna Geier)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.16.2023
    Date Posted: 08.21.2023 04:41
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 894453
    VIRIN: 230819-M-OE295-1001
    Filename: DOD_109838814
    Length: 00:01:20
    Location: JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fuji Viper 23.3: Force-on-Force B-Roll, by LCpl Anna Geier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    3d Battalion
    5th Marines
    Marines
    3D MARDIV
    Fuji Viper 23.3

