Spc. Logan Lucas, a marksmanship instructor/competitive shooter with the U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit Shotgun Team, talks about cheek weld on this week's #trainingtuesday.
A consistent and solid cheek weld helps with sight picture, recoil and shot accuracy. So Lucas shows you a few examples.
Lucas started shooting at the age of 15. Currently, he competes in Olympic Trap events.
The Pacific, Missouri native joined the U.S. Army, with a direct assignment to the USAMU, in 2021.
This work, USAMU Training Tip - Shotgun Cheek Weld, by LTC Michelle Lunato, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
