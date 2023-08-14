Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAMU Training Tip - Shotgun Cheek Weld

    FORT MOORE, GA, UNITED STATES

    08.20.2023

    Video by Lt. Col. Michelle Lunato 

    U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit

    Spc. Logan Lucas, a marksmanship instructor/competitive shooter with the U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit Shotgun Team, talks about cheek weld on this week's #trainingtuesday.

    A consistent and solid cheek weld helps with sight picture, recoil and shot accuracy. So Lucas shows you a few examples.

    Lucas started shooting at the age of 15. Currently, he competes in Olympic Trap events.

    The Pacific, Missouri native joined the U.S. Army, with a direct assignment to the USAMU, in 2021.

    Date Taken: 08.20.2023
    Date Posted: 08.20.2023 09:34
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 894434
    VIRIN: 230820-M-ZG886-8178
    Filename: DOD_109838190
    Length: 00:01:04
    Location: FORT MOORE, GA, US 

