Enabling Readiness, Today and Always

The 88th Readiness Division partnered with Fort McCoy Garrison, the Fort McCoy Noncommissioned Officer Academy, and the Army Reserve Medical Command to help soldiers complete their periodic health assessments, vision, and hearing screenings during their Combined Situational Training Exercise at Fort McCoy, Wis. from 16 to 25 Aug. 2023.

Maj. Seth Johnson, Mobilization officer with the 88th RD and lead exercise planner for CSTX 23, talks about medical readiness being key to unit deployments and mobilization.

Command Sgt. Maj. Gregory Betty, Command Sgt. Maj. of the 88th RD, relates how he is utilizing the event to complete some of his own medical readiness tasks, and encourages other soldiers to do the same.