Kahului, HI (August 18th, 2023) - Video footage of FEMA's Certified Deaf Interpreter/Communication Access Specialist providing assistance to survivors at the Disaster Recovery Center located at the University of Hawaii Maui College.
|Date Taken:
|08.18.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.19.2023 15:27
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|894429
|VIRIN:
|230818-O-AH964-8260
|Filename:
|DOD_109838148
|Length:
|00:01:03
|Location:
|HI, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, FEMA B-Roll of ASL support for Deaf and Hard of Hearing Survivors, by Alexis Hall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Hawaii
Disaster relief
Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)
