Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    FEMA B-Roll of ASL support for Deaf and Hard of Hearing Survivors

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    HI, UNITED STATES

    08.18.2023

    Video by Alexis Hall 

    Federal Emergency Management Agency   

    Kahului, HI (August 18th, 2023) - Video footage of FEMA's Certified Deaf Interpreter/Communication Access Specialist providing assistance to survivors at the Disaster Recovery Center located at the University of Hawaii Maui College.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.18.2023
    Date Posted: 08.19.2023 15:27
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 894429
    VIRIN: 230818-O-AH964-8260
    Filename: DOD_109838148
    Length: 00:01:03
    Location: HI, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, FEMA B-Roll of ASL support for Deaf and Hard of Hearing Survivors, by Alexis Hall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Hawaii

    Disaster relief

    Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)

    TAGS

    disaster recovery center
    HawaiiWildfires23
    Hawaii Wildfires
    Maui Wildfires
    disaster assistance

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT