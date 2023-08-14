Capt. Curtis Promotion Ceremony

Capt. Alexandra Curtis is promoted to the rank of captain during a promotion ceremony, Aug. 9, 2023, Camp Bondsteel, Kosovo. Curtis is serving as the 110th Public Affairs commander while deployed overseas in Kosovo.
(U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Terry Rajsombath)
|Date Taken:
|08.09.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.19.2023 10:30
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|894424
|VIRIN:
|230809-Z-PJ209-1001
|PIN:
|1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109837972
|Length:
|00:03:14
|Location:
|CRANSTON, RI, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT