    Capt. Curtis Promotion Ceremony

    CRANSTON, RI, UNITED STATES

    08.09.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Terry Rajsombath 

    110th Public Affairs Detachment

    Capt. Alexandra Curtis is promoted to the rank of captain during a promotion ceremony, Aug. 9, 2023, Camp Bondsteel, Kosovo. Curtis is serving as the 110th Public Affairs commander while deployed overseas in Kosovo.

    (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Terry Rajsombath)

    Rhode Island
    Captain
    Promotion Ceremony: Senator Reed

