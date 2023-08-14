Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Task Force Ivy Soldiers conduct field maintenance in the Baltics

    LIELVāRDE AIR BASE, LATVIA

    08.19.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Oscar Gollaz 

    112th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Aircraft maintainers and repairers of Delta Company, 2nd Battalion, 3rd Aviation Regiment, General Support Aviation Battalion (GSAB), 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, supporting the 4th Infantry Division, conduct aviation field maintenance and complete UH-60 Black Hawk 48-month inspection at Lielvarde Air Base, Latvia. The 4th Inf. Div.'s mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Oscar Gollaz)

    Date Taken: 08.19.2023
    Date Posted: 08.19.2023 06:58
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 894423
    VIRIN: 230819-A-AS463-1001
    Filename: DOD_109837916
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: LIELVāRDE AIR BASE, LV

    EUCOM
    USArmy
    StrongerTogether
    SteadfastandLoyal
    4thInfantryDivision
    VictoryCorps

