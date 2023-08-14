Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-Roll: I MEF Commanding General Succession of Command Ceremony

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    08.18.2023

    Video by Lance Cpl. Savannah Norris 

    I Marine Expeditionary Force

    U.S. Marines with I Marine Expeditionary Force participate in the succession of command ceremony on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Aug. 18, 2023. Lt. Gen. George W. Smith Jr., relinquished command of IMEF to Maj. Gen. Bradford J. Gering. ( U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Savannah Norris)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.18.2023
    Date Posted: 08.18.2023 23:09
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 894411
    VIRIN: 230818-M-TA747-1001
    Filename: DOD_109837718
    Length: 00:02:32
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-Roll: I MEF Commanding General Succession of Command Ceremony, by LCpl Savannah Norris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Ceremony
    Camp Pendleton
    I MEF
    Marines
    Succession of Command
    IMEFCOC23

