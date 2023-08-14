U.S. Marines with I Marine Expeditionary Force participate in the succession of command ceremony on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Aug. 18, 2023. Lt. Gen. George W. Smith Jr., relinquished command of IMEF to Maj. Gen. Bradford J. Gering. ( U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Savannah Norris)
|Date Taken:
|08.18.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.18.2023 23:09
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|894411
|VIRIN:
|230818-M-TA747-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109837718
|Length:
|00:02:32
|Location:
|CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, B-Roll: I MEF Commanding General Succession of Command Ceremony, by LCpl Savannah Norris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT