UN Field Training with Fijian Armed Forces

Service members from the Fijian Armed Forces participate in a field training event that enhances their United Nations (UN) tactical procedures for peacekeeping operations during Keris Aman 23 at the Malaysian Peacekeeping Centre on August 16, 2023. Keris Aman 23 enables instructors from multiple countries to integrate and provide cross education, further strengthening interoperability between Allies and partners. (Video by A1C Caroline Strickland and Petty Officer Victoria Schiebel)
|08.18.2023
|08.19.2023 05:55
|Package
|894406
|230818-N-XP917-1001
|DOD_109837508
|00:01:03
|MY
|2
|2
