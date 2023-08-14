Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    UN Field Training with Fijian Armed Forces

    MALAYSIA

    08.18.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Victoria Schiebel 

    Exercise Keris Aman

    Service members from the Fijian Armed Forces participate in a field training event that enhances their United Nations (UN) tactical procedures for peacekeeping operations during Keris Aman 23 at the Malaysian Peacekeeping Centre on August 16, 2023. Keris Aman 23 enables instructors from multiple countries to integrate and provide cross education, further strengthening interoperability between Allies and partners. (Video by A1C Caroline Strickland and Petty Officer Victoria Schiebel)

    Date Taken: 08.18.2023
    Date Posted: 08.19.2023 05:55
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 894406
    VIRIN: 230818-N-XP917-1001
    Filename: DOD_109837508
    Length: 00:01:03
    Location: MY

    This work, UN Field Training with Fijian Armed Forces, by PO3 Victoria Schiebel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    KerisAman23 Malaysia USINDOPACOM GOPI United Nations UN PKO

