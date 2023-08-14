Joint Force Command Norfolk (JFCNF), the North Atlantic Treaty Organization’s (NATO) newest operational level warfighting headquarters, in partnership with U.S. 2nd Fleet, held the Fourth Battle of the Atlantic tabletop exercise (TTX) virtually for leaders from multinational commands to discuss the future warfighting strategy in the Atlantic.
|Date Taken:
|07.02.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.18.2023 18:01
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|894400
|VIRIN:
|200725-N-CI480-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109837409
|Length:
|00:01:23
|Location:
|VA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Fourth Battle of the Atlantic, by Ian Delossantos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
