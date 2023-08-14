Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fourth Battle of the Atlantic

    VA, UNITED STATES

    07.02.2020

    Video by Ian Delossantos 

    Navy Warfare Development Center

    Joint Force Command Norfolk (JFCNF), the North Atlantic Treaty Organization’s (NATO) newest operational level warfighting headquarters, in partnership with U.S. 2nd Fleet, held the Fourth Battle of the Atlantic tabletop exercise (TTX) virtually for leaders from multinational commands to discuss the future warfighting strategy in the Atlantic.

    Date Taken: 07.02.2020
    Date Posted: 08.18.2023 18:01
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 894400
    VIRIN: 200725-N-CI480-1001
    Filename: DOD_109837409
    Length: 00:01:23
    Location: VA, US

    NWDC
    4BOA
    FourthBattleoftheAtlantic

