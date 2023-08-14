Members assigned to the 130th Airlift Wing perform proficiency training aboard a C-130 J-30 Super Hercules aircraft traveling to Shepherd Field Air National Guard Base, Martinsburg, West Virginia, August 16, 2023. Aircrew spent the week training and operating aircraft in preparation for the September Fly Away Readiness Exercise - Validation (FLARE-V). (U.S. Air National Guard video by Airman 1st Class Kaden Salmons)
|Date Taken:
|08.16.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.18.2023 15:04
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|894373
|VIRIN:
|230818-Z-KF734-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_109837009
|Length:
|00:03:02
|Location:
|MARTINSBURG, WV, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 130th Members Prep for FLARE-V in Martinsburg - Part 2, by A1C Kaden Salmons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
