    130th Members Prep for FLARE-V in Martinsburg - Part 1

    MARTINSBURG, WV, UNITED STATES

    08.16.2023

    Video by Airman 1st Class Kaden Salmons 

    130th Airlift Wing Air National Guard Public Affairs

    Members assigned to the 130th Airlift Wing perform proficiency training aboard a C-130 J-30 Super Hercules aircraft traveling to Shepherd Field Air National Guard Base, Martinsburg, West Virginia, August 16, 2023. Aircrew spent the week training and operating aircraft in preparation for the September Fly Away Readiness Exercise - Validation (FLARE-V). (U.S. Air National Guard video by Airman 1st Class Kaden Salmons)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.16.2023
    Date Posted: 08.18.2023 15:04
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 894372
    VIRIN: 230818-Z-KF734-1001
    Filename: DOD_109836962
    Length: 00:02:24
    Location: MARTINSBURG, WV, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 130th Members Prep for FLARE-V in Martinsburg - Part 1, by A1C Kaden Salmons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    FLARE
    WVANG
    130AW

