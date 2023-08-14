Dr. Steven Wax, Acting Deputy Chief Technology Officer for Science and Technology, Delivers Keynote Speech for America Makes Members Meeting & Exchange 2023

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Dr. Steven G. Wax, Acting Deputy Chief Technology Officer for Science and Technology (A/DCTO(S&T)) in the Office of the Under Secretary of Defense for Research and Engineering, delivers a keynote speech for the America Makes, one of the nine DoD Manufacturing Innovation Institutes, Members Meeting & Exchange. In this role, he directs an organization responsible for the oversight of and advocacy for the Department of Defense (DoD) Science and Technology (S&T) Enterprise, including S&T workforce and laboratory infrastructure policy, Federally Funded Research and Development Centers, and University-Affiliated Research Centers.



America Makes Members Meeting & Exchange (MMX) is the annual member-centric event bringing together the AM community for two days of high-level conversations, presentations, and panels. MMX provides strategic and thought-provoking discussion and content, along with sharing the overall Institute accomplishments and where we see ourselves as we move forward. The event provides a platform to include keynote speakers from those who are movers and shakers in government, academia, and industry.