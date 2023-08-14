Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Dr. Steven Wax, Acting Deputy Chief Technology Officer for Science and Technology, Delivers Keynote Speech for America Makes Members Meeting & Exchange 2023

    08.15.2023

    Dr. Steven G. Wax, Acting Deputy Chief Technology Officer for Science and Technology (A/DCTO(S&T)) in the Office of the Under Secretary of Defense for Research and Engineering, delivers a keynote speech for the America Makes, one of the nine DoD Manufacturing Innovation Institutes, Members Meeting & Exchange. In this role, he directs an organization responsible for the oversight of and advocacy for the Department of Defense (DoD) Science and Technology (S&T) Enterprise, including S&T workforce and laboratory infrastructure policy, Federally Funded Research and Development Centers, and University-Affiliated Research Centers.

    America Makes Members Meeting & Exchange (MMX) is the annual member-centric event bringing together the AM community for two days of high-level conversations, presentations, and panels. MMX provides strategic and thought-provoking discussion and content, along with sharing the overall Institute accomplishments and where we see ourselves as we move forward. The event provides a platform to include keynote speakers from those who are movers and shakers in government, academia, and industry.

    Date Taken: 08.15.2023
    Date Posted: 08.18.2023 14:52
    Category: B-Roll
