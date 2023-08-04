U.S. Air Force Airmen compete in weapon load and ammo build competition at Barksdale Air Force Base, La., August 4, 2023. Two teams, comprised of weapons load teams and ammo build teams, went head-to-head in this quarter's WAMMO Build Competition. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Laiken King)
|Date Taken:
|08.04.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.18.2023 15:02
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|894364
|VIRIN:
|230804-F-PW635-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109836816
|Length:
|00:01:15
|Location:
|BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, August 4, 2023 WAMMO Competition, by A1C Laiken King, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
