    August 4, 2023 WAMMO Competition

    BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, UNITED STATES

    08.04.2023

    Video by Airman 1st Class Laiken King 

    2nd Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airmen compete in weapon load and ammo build competition at Barksdale Air Force Base, La., August 4, 2023. Two teams, comprised of weapons load teams and ammo build teams, went head-to-head in this quarter's WAMMO Build Competition. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Laiken King)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.04.2023
    Date Posted: 08.18.2023 15:02
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 894364
    VIRIN: 230804-F-PW635-1001
    Filename: DOD_109836816
    Length: 00:01:15
    Location: BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, August 4, 2023 WAMMO Competition, by A1C Laiken King, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Louisiana
    Barksdale AFB
    Strikers
    2nd Bomb Wing
    2nd Munitions Squadron
    WAMMO
    96th Aircraft Maintenance Unit

