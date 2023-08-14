Preparing for Deployment: What Families can use

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Soldiers and their Families from across the 3rd Infantry Division attend a pre-deployment fair at Club Stewart on Fort Stewart, Georgia, July 19, 2023. Deployment fairs allow Soldiers and their Families the opportunity to speak with representatives about the resources presented to them and how it can aid and assist them before, during and after deployment. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Bernabe Lopez III, 50th Public Affairs Detachment)