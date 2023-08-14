Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Preparing for Deployment: What Families can use

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    07.19.2023

    Video by Spc. Bernabe Lopez III 

    50th Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Soldiers and their Families from across the 3rd Infantry Division attend a pre-deployment fair at Club Stewart on Fort Stewart, Georgia, July 19, 2023. Deployment fairs allow Soldiers and their Families the opportunity to speak with representatives about the resources presented to them and how it can aid and assist them before, during and after deployment. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Bernabe Lopez III, 50th Public Affairs Detachment)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.19.2023
    Date Posted: 08.18.2023 15:17
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 894356
    VIRIN: 230719-A-XS985-1001
    Filename: DOD_109836631
    Length: 00:02:53
    Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US 

    TAGS

    Deployment
    Fort Stewart
    3rd Infantry Division
    deployment fair
    Army Community Service

