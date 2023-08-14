Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Arrival of President Yoon & Prime Minister Kishida to the Camp David Trilateral Summit

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    08.18.2023

    Courtesy Video

    White House Communications Agency         

    Arrival of President Yoon Suk Yeol of the Republic of Korea and Prime Minister Kishida Fumio of Japan to the Camp David Trilateral Summit.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.18.2023
    Date Posted: 08.18.2023 10:28
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 894332
    Filename: DOD_109836261
    Length: 00:13:01
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 4
    High-Res. Downloads: 4

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Arrival of President Yoon & Prime Minister Kishida to the Camp David Trilateral Summit, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    President Yoon Suk Yeol
    Prime Minister Kishida Fumio
    Camp David Trilateral Summit

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT