JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSITS, Va. -- U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Gregory Guillot,
U.S. Central Command Deputy Commander and Maj. Gen. Amir Baram,
Israel Defense Forces deputy chief of the general staff, coin Airmen for excellence at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Aug. 9, 2023. The U.S. and Israel enjoy a strong and enduring military partnership built on trust developed over decades of
cooperation. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Olivia Bithell)
|Date Taken:
|08.09.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.18.2023 10:32
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|894321
|VIRIN:
|230809-F-QI804-1003
|Filename:
|DOD_109836177
|Length:
|00:00:41
|Location:
|HAMPTON, VA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Major General Amir Baram Deputy Chief of the General Staff Israel Defense Forces visits Air Combat Command, by A1C Olivia Bithell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
