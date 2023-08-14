Major General Amir Baram Deputy Chief of the General Staff Israel Defense Forces visits Air Combat Command

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSITS, Va. -- U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Gregory Guillot,

U.S. Central Command Deputy Commander and Maj. Gen. Amir Baram,

Israel Defense Forces deputy chief of the general staff, coin Airmen for excellence at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Aug. 9, 2023. The U.S. and Israel enjoy a strong and enduring military partnership built on trust developed over decades of

cooperation. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Olivia Bithell)