On the final day Expert Soldier Badge candidates must complete a 12 mile ruck march and at the end of it successfully disassemble, reassemble and do a functions check on their M4 rifles. Soldiers from all three U.S. Army components, reserve, national guard and active, attempting to earn the Expert Soldier Badge must successfully complete various physical and mental tasks such as: an expert physical fitness assessment, day and night land navigation, Soldier tasks including weapons, medical and patrol procedures, and finally a ruck march. Successfully completing these tasks, Soldiers will earn the Expert Soldier Badge.
|Date Taken:
|08.18.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.18.2023 09:32
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|894313
|VIRIN:
|230818-A-SZ193-3981
|Filename:
|DOD_109836097
|Length:
|00:01:11
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WI, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 2023 Army Reserve Expert Soldier Badge 12 Mile Ruck March, by Calvin Reimold, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT