509th Infantry Regiment Soldiers participate in a parachute exercise in honor of National Airborne Day Aug. 16 at The Joint Readiness Training Center and Fort Johnson.
|Date Taken:
|08.17.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.18.2023 09:21
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|894312
|VIRIN:
|230817-A-GH690-4575
|Filename:
|DOD_109836096
|Length:
|00:00:35
|Location:
|FORT JOHNSON, LA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Geronimo Soldiers all chutes, no ladders, by Porsha Auzenne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
