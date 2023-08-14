Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Intelligence Electric Warfare Tactical Proficiency Trainer 2023

    CAMP BUEHRING, KUWAIT

    08.14.2023

    Video by Spc. Rhema Eggleston  

    U.S. Army Central   

    U.S. Army Soldiers of Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 155th Armored Brigade Combat Team take the Intelligence Electric Warfare Tactical Proficiency Trainer (IEWTPT) class to improve military intelligence through simulated scenarios involving soldiers and civilians. U.S. Army Central Soldiers use this training to practice interpersonal skills and strategies that are helpful in working with partners and fellow Soldiers in a variety of scenarios.

    Date Taken: 08.14.2023
    Date Posted: 08.18.2023 07:39
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 894307
    VIRIN: 230818-A-RL231-1001
    Filename: DOD_109835953
    Length: 00:00:37
    Location: CAMP BUEHRING, KW 

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    TAGS

    USCENTCOM
    military intelligence
    Kuwait
    readiness
    class
    simulations
    IEWTPT
    Intelligence Electronic Warfare Tactical Proficiency Trainer
    HHC 155th Armored Brigade Combat Team

