Intelligence Electric Warfare Tactical Proficiency Trainer 2023

U.S. Army Soldiers of Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 155th Armored Brigade Combat Team take the Intelligence Electric Warfare Tactical Proficiency Trainer (IEWTPT) class to improve military intelligence through simulated scenarios involving soldiers and civilians. U.S. Army Central Soldiers use this training to practice interpersonal skills and strategies that are helpful in working with partners and fellow Soldiers in a variety of scenarios.