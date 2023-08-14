Vicenza Boss and the Swiss Guard Soccer team played a friendly soccer match at the Caserma Ederle Sports field.
|Date Taken:
|08.10.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.18.2023 07:23
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|894305
|VIRIN:
|230810-A-MS182-7527
|Filename:
|DOD_109835935
|Length:
|00:00:52
|Location:
|VICENZA, IT
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Boss and Swiss Guard Soccer Game Clean Copy, by SGT Giuseppe Terrasi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT