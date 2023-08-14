Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Boss and Swiss Guard Soccer Game

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    VICENZA, ITALY

    08.10.2023

    Video by Sgt. Giuseppe Terrasi 

    AFN Vicenza

    Vicenza Boss and the Swiss Guard Soccer team played a friendly soccer match at the Caserma Ederle Sports field.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.10.2023
    Date Posted: 08.18.2023 07:23
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 894303
    VIRIN: 230810-A-MS182-7288
    Filename: DOD_109835933
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: VICENZA, IT 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Boss and Swiss Guard Soccer Game, by SGT Giuseppe Terrasi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Soccer BOSS Vicenza VMC Swiss Guard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT