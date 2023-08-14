Pacific Partnership: Vietnam, Organ National Guard Exchange Natural Disaster Response

TUY HOA, Vietnam -- Members of the Organ National Guard discuss the effects of natural disaster preparedness, and exchange ideas and preventative measures with Vietnam Department of Agriculture and Rural Development members in Tuy Hoa, Vietnam, Aug. 16. Now in its 18th year, Pacific Partnership is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S Army video by Sgt. 1st Class Timothy Hughes)
|08.16.2023
|08.18.2023 06:17
|Package
|894284
|230816-A-XH946-1001
|7
|DOD_109835686
|00:02:48
|TUY HOA, VN
|TUY HOA, VN
|3
|3
