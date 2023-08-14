Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pacific Partnership: Vietnam, Organ National Guard Exchange Natural Disaster Response

    TUY HOA, VIETNAM

    08.16.2023

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Timothy Hughes 

    TUY HOA, Vietnam -- Members of the Organ National Guard discuss the effects of natural disaster preparedness, and exchange ideas and preventative measures with Vietnam Department of Agriculture and Rural Development members in Tuy Hoa, Vietnam, Aug. 16. Now in its 18th year, Pacific Partnership is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S Army video by Sgt. 1st Class Timothy Hughes)

    Date Taken: 08.16.2023
    Date Posted: 08.18.2023 06:17
