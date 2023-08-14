Pacific Partnership: Vietnam, Organ National Guard Exchange Natural Disaster Response

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



TUY HOA, Vietnam -- Members of the Organ National Guard discuss the effects of natural disaster preparedness, and exchange ideas and preventative measures with Vietnam Department of Agriculture and Rural Development members in Tuy Hoa, Vietnam, Aug. 16. Now in its 18th year, Pacific Partnership is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S Army video by Sgt. 1st Class Timothy Hughes)