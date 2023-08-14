Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Women's Equality Day

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, UNITED STATES

    08.17.2023

    Video by Spc. Mariah Aguilar and Sgt. Katelyn Vazquez

    28th Public Affairs Detachment

    Female service members across the 25th Infantry Division share their perspectives on Women's Equality Day as women serving in the Army.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.17.2023
    Date Posted: 08.17.2023 21:37
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 894270
    VIRIN: 230817-A-PM691-2163
    Filename: DOD_109835408
    Length: 00:02:29
    Location: SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Women's Equality Day, by SPC Mariah Aguilar and SGT Katelyn Vazquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Women's Equality Day
    USARPAC
    Women's Rights
    19th Amendment
    25thID

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT