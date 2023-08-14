Female service members across the 25th Infantry Division share their perspectives on Women's Equality Day as women serving in the Army.
|Date Taken:
|08.17.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.17.2023 21:37
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|894270
|VIRIN:
|230817-A-PM691-2163
|Filename:
|DOD_109835408
|Length:
|00:02:29
|Location:
|SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
No keywords found.
