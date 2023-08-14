Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    En-Route Patient Staging Facility Northern Strike 23-2

    GRAYLING, MI, UNITED STATES

    08.15.2023

    Video by Sgt. Patrick Mayabb 

    126th Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    U.S. service members from the Army, Air Force and Marines took conducts En-Route Patient Staging Facility (ERP) to evacuate casualties to a higher level of care facility during Northern Strike 2023, on Camp Grayling, Michigan, Aug. 1f, 2023. The exercise is considered a purple mission because it uses multiple service components to accomplish the mission. NS 23 is a premier reserve component training event that integrates both U.S. and partner nation readiness training to build interoperability and strengthen partnerships in an all-domain environment. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Patrick Mayabb)  

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.15.2023
    Date Posted: 08.17.2023 18:44
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 894253
    VIRIN: 230815-Z-PJ003-1001
    Filename: DOD_109835086
    Length: 00:02:08
    Location: GRAYLING, MI, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, En-Route Patient Staging Facility Northern Strike 23-2, by SGT Patrick Mayabb, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    National Guard
    Northern Strike 23-2
    NS23

