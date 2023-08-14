U.S. service members from the Army, Air Force and Marines took conducts En-Route Patient Staging Facility (ERP) to evacuate casualties to a higher level of care facility during Northern Strike 2023, on Camp Grayling, Michigan, Aug. 1f, 2023. The exercise is considered a purple mission because it uses multiple service components to accomplish the mission. NS 23 is a premier reserve component training event that integrates both U.S. and partner nation readiness training to build interoperability and strengthen partnerships in an all-domain environment. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Patrick Mayabb)
|Date Taken:
|08.15.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.17.2023 18:44
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|894253
|VIRIN:
|230815-Z-PJ003-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109835086
|Length:
|00:02:08
|Location:
|GRAYLING, MI, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, En-Route Patient Staging Facility Northern Strike 23-2, by SGT Patrick Mayabb, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
