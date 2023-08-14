Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DMA Center Stage: Gen. Michael Langley (UMSC), Commander, United States Africa Command

    GERMANY

    07.20.2023

    Video by Kevin Miller 

    Defense Media Activity - Proper       

    DMA Director Hal Pittman interviews General Michael Langley (UMSC), Commander, United States Africa Command.

    Date Taken: 07.20.2023
    Date Posted: 08.17.2023 18:04
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 894249
    VIRIN: 230720-D-EP519-1001
    Filename: DOD_109835037
    Length: 00:18:13
    Location: DE

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DMA Center Stage: Gen. Michael Langley (UMSC), Commander, United States Africa Command , by Kevin Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AFRICOM
    Center Stage
    Puplic Affairs

