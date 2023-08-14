Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Learning Professionals Q&A presents Career Development Benchmark Practices in the Intelligence Community, with Dr. Sharon Heilmann

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    08.17.2023

    Video by Valerie Saenz 

    Air Education and Training Command Public Affairs

    Learning Professionals Q&A presents Career Development Benchmark Practices in the Intelligence Community, with Dr. Sharon Heilmann

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.17.2023
    Date Posted: 08.17.2023 17:16
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 894243
    Filename: DOD_109834963
    Length: 00:50:36
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Learning Professionals Q&A presents Career Development Benchmark Practices in the Intelligence Community, with Dr. Sharon Heilmann , by Valerie Saenz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Learning Professionals Q&A
    Dr. Sharon Heilmann
    Career Development Benchmark Practices in the Intelligence Community

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT