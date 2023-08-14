Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Coast Guard, partner agency rescues 4 people from swamped vessel off Hernando Beach

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    HERNANDO BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES

    08.16.2023

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7     

    The U.S. Coast Guard responds to a flooding 18-foot boat offshore Hernando Beach, Florida, July 23 2023. Two mariners aboard were rescued by a U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater air crew and safely hoisted into the aircraft. (U.S. Coast Guard video, courtesy, Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.16.2023
    Date Posted: 08.17.2023 17:09
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 894240
    VIRIN: 230817-G-ZZ999-1002
    Filename: DOD_109834880
    Length: 00:00:18
    Location: HERNANDO BEACH, FL, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard, partner agency rescues 4 people from swamped vessel off Hernando Beach, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    SAR
    USCG
    hoist

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT