The U.S. Coast Guard responds to a flooding 18-foot boat offshore Hernando Beach, Florida, July 23 2023. Two mariners aboard were rescued by a U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater air crew and safely hoisted into the aircraft. (U.S. Coast Guard video, courtesy, Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater)
|Date Taken:
|08.16.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.17.2023 17:09
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|894240
|VIRIN:
|230817-G-ZZ999-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_109834880
|Length:
|00:00:18
|Location:
|HERNANDO BEACH, FL, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Coast Guard, partner agency rescues 4 people from swamped vessel off Hernando Beach, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT