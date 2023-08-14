Reserve Minute: Chief Nunez - Recruiting

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/894237" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

In this insightful video, CMSgt Nuñez passionately delves into the critical importance of recruiting in maintaining the strength and capabilities of the Air Force Reserve. Through thought-provoking anecdotes and vivid examples, he illustrates how every airman, from the most junior to the most seasoned, plays a vital role in representing the Air Force Reserve to potential recruits.



This video serves as a reminder that the impact of recruitment stretches beyond official roles, highlighting how each airman embodies the values and opportunities that the Air Force Reserve represents. Chief Master Sergeant Israel Nuñez's perspective resonates not only with those in uniform but also with civilians who recognize the significance of advocating for service to the nation.