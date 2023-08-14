Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Reserve Minute: Chief Nunez - Recruiting

    UNITED STATES

    08.17.2023

    Video by Darius Caldwell 

    Air Force Reserve Command Public Affairs   

    In this insightful video, CMSgt Nuñez passionately delves into the critical importance of recruiting in maintaining the strength and capabilities of the Air Force Reserve. Through thought-provoking anecdotes and vivid examples, he illustrates how every airman, from the most junior to the most seasoned, plays a vital role in representing the Air Force Reserve to potential recruits.

    This video serves as a reminder that the impact of recruitment stretches beyond official roles, highlighting how each airman embodies the values and opportunities that the Air Force Reserve represents. Chief Master Sergeant Israel Nuñez's perspective resonates not only with those in uniform but also with civilians who recognize the significance of advocating for service to the nation.

    Date Taken: 08.17.2023
    Date Posted: 08.17.2023 16:42
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 894237
    VIRIN: 230817-D-KF771-4519
    Filename: DOD_109834855
    Length: 00:01:38
    Location: US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, Reserve Minute: Chief Nunez - Recruiting, by Darius Caldwell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air Force
    AFRC Reserve

