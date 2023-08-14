Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Reserve Minute: Chief Nunez - The Little Things

    UNITED STATES

    08.17.2023

    Video by Darius Caldwell 

    Air Force Reserve Command Public Affairs   

    In this insightful short video, Chief Master Sergeant Israel Nuñez, talks about building a strong foundation for success, CMSgt Nuñez emphasizes the significance of mastering the basics before tackling more complex challenges.

    Location: US

    TAGS

    Mental Health
    Air Force
    PTSD
    AFRC Reserve

