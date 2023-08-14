Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Mobile Laser Alignment System (MLAS)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NC, UNITED STATES

    08.17.2023

    Video by Sharon McPeak  

    Marine Corps Combat Service Support Schools

    This Marine Corps instructional video is about the Mobile Laser Alignment System (MLAS) which can align any single or multi-axle wheeled tactical vehicle. The MLAS consists of the tools needed to complete a vehicle alignment and ensure a long-lasting wear of tire tread. This video covers the MLAS components, how to set-up the system, how to align the wheel clamps, how to calibrate the laser system, and how to adjust the wheel in order to achieve a perfectly aligned vehicle. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Civ Sharon McPeak)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.17.2023
    Date Posted: 08.17.2023 16:14
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 894229
    VIRIN: 230817-M-QR623-1001
    PIN: 1
    Filename: DOD_109834709
    Length: 00:13:56
    Location: NC, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mobile Laser Alignment System (MLAS), by Sharon McPeak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Heavy Wheel Vehicle Mechanic

    TAGS

    MCCSSS
    LOS
    Training Command
    MTMIC
    MLAS
    Mobile Laser Alignment System

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT