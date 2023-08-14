video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



This Marine Corps instructional video is about the Mobile Laser Alignment System (MLAS) which can align any single or multi-axle wheeled tactical vehicle. The MLAS consists of the tools needed to complete a vehicle alignment and ensure a long-lasting wear of tire tread. This video covers the MLAS components, how to set-up the system, how to align the wheel clamps, how to calibrate the laser system, and how to adjust the wheel in order to achieve a perfectly aligned vehicle. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Civ Sharon McPeak)