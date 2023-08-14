This Marine Corps instructional video is about the Mobile Laser Alignment System (MLAS) which can align any single or multi-axle wheeled tactical vehicle. The MLAS consists of the tools needed to complete a vehicle alignment and ensure a long-lasting wear of tire tread. This video covers the MLAS components, how to set-up the system, how to align the wheel clamps, how to calibrate the laser system, and how to adjust the wheel in order to achieve a perfectly aligned vehicle. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Civ Sharon McPeak)
|Date Taken:
|08.17.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.17.2023 16:14
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|894229
|VIRIN:
|230817-M-QR623-1001
|PIN:
|1
|Filename:
|DOD_109834709
|Length:
|00:13:56
|Location:
|NC, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Mobile Laser Alignment System (MLAS), by Sharon McPeak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Heavy Wheel Vehicle Mechanic
