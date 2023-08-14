Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ACC August Bridgechat

    VALDOSTA, GA, UNITED STATES

    08.12.2023

    Video by Airman 1st Class Sir Wyrick 

    23rd Wing Public Affairs

    Air Combat Commands August BridgeChat is "Warfighter Mindset". Having a warfighter mentality helps us all to grow through what we go through. The good, the bad, and the ugly can teach us life lessons and carrying a warfighter mindset can help us to embrace life experiences and challenges.

    Date Taken: 08.12.2023
    Date Posted: 08.17.2023 15:48
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 894221
    VIRIN: 230812-F-IQ323-1001
    Filename: DOD_109834653
    Length: 00:04:30
    Location: VALDOSTA, GA, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ACC August Bridgechat, by A1C Sir Wyrick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    ACC
    Warfighter
    23rd Wing
    Bridgechat

