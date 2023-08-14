Commander, Naval Air Force Atlantic Change of Command B-Roll

NORFOLK, Va. - Naval Air Force Atlantic (AIRLANT) held a change of command ceremony aboard the aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69), August 17, where Rear Adm. Douglas Verissimo relieved Rear Adm. John F. Meier. Adm. Daryl Caudle, commander, U.S. Fleet Forces Command (USFFC) served as the presiding officer. This event also marks the retirement of Meier after serving 37 years of dedicated service to the Navy. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Tyler Slavicek)
08.17.2023
08.17.2023
B-Roll
|Location:
NORFOLK, VA, US
