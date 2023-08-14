Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Commander, Naval Air Force Atlantic Change of Command B-Roll

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    08.17.2023

    NORFOLK, Va. - Naval Air Force Atlantic (AIRLANT) held a change of command ceremony aboard the aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69), August 17, where Rear Adm. Douglas Verissimo relieved Rear Adm. John F. Meier. Adm. Daryl Caudle, commander, U.S. Fleet Forces Command (USFFC) served as the presiding officer. This event also marks the retirement of Meier after serving 37 years of dedicated service to the Navy. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Tyler Slavicek)

    change of command
    USFF
    AIRLANT
    CNAL

