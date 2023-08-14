Commander, Naval Air Force Atlantic Change of Command B-Roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



NORFOLK, Va. - Naval Air Force Atlantic (AIRLANT) held a change of command ceremony aboard the aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69), August 17, where Rear Adm. Douglas Verissimo relieved Rear Adm. John F. Meier. Adm. Daryl Caudle, commander, U.S. Fleet Forces Command (USFFC) served as the presiding officer. This event also marks the retirement of Meier after serving 37 years of dedicated service to the Navy. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Tyler Slavicek)