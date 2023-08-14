2LT Welwolie is a 13A and is currently in BOLC. Welwolie talks to us about why she joined the U.S. Army and why she chose the Field Artillery.
|Date Taken:
|08.02.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.17.2023 12:59
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|894200
|VIRIN:
|230802-D-NU467-1184
|Filename:
|DOD_109834232
|Length:
|00:00:36
|Location:
|FORT SILL, OK, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, WARRIOR WEDNESDAY- 2LT Dearest Welwolie, by Judith Oman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
