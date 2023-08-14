Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Stronger Together: AFCENT unveils coalition and combined forces central emblems

    QATAR

    08.16.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jennifer Zima 

    United States Air Forces Central     

    Joint and coalition forces gathered to watch as Lt. Gen. Alex Grynkewich presented the command’s new emblem, which symbolizes the importance of partnerships, cohesion, and the innovation that the combined component brings to the fight.

    Date Taken: 08.16.2023
    Date Posted: 08.17.2023 12:28
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 894196
    VIRIN: 230816-F-IM475-9357
    Filename: DOD_109834177
    Length: 00:00:33
    Location: QA

    This work, Stronger Together: AFCENT unveils coalition and combined forces central emblems, by SSgt Jennifer Zima, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AFCENT
    partnerships
    USAF
    CENTCOM (English)
    Grynkewich

