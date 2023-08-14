Joint and coalition forces gathered to watch as Lt. Gen. Alex Grynkewich presented the command’s new emblem, which symbolizes the importance of partnerships, cohesion, and the innovation that the combined component brings to the fight.
|Date Taken:
|08.16.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.17.2023 12:28
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|894196
|VIRIN:
|230816-F-IM475-9357
|Filename:
|DOD_109834177
|Length:
|00:00:33
|Location:
|QA
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Stronger Together: AFCENT unveils coalition and combined forces central emblems, by SSgt Jennifer Zima, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
