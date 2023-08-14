Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Around the Air Force: Dependent Care Flexible Spending, The Brandon Act, New Female Flight Suits

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    08.18.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jazmin Granger 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force       

    In this week’s look around the Air Force, families can set side up to $5,000.00 each year, before taxes, to help pay for dependent care, the Brandon Act streamlines the process for requesting mental health care, and new, two-piece female flight suits are out for issue.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.18.2023
    Date Posted: 08.17.2023 11:00
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 894179
    VIRIN: 230818-F-WS125-1001
    Filename: DOD_109833968
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Around the Air Force: Dependent Care Flexible Spending, The Brandon Act, New Female Flight Suits, by SSgt Jazmin Granger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    SECAF
    Legal
    USECAF
    VCSAF
    Agile Combat Employment
    Servicemember Civil Relief Act

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT