U.S. Army Reserve Command Sgt. Maj. Andrew Lombardo acknowledges the 143rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command.

Command Sgt. Maj. Andrew Lombardo, U.S. Army Reserve Command Sergeant Major, acknowledges the honorable service and dedication to duty of the 143rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command while mobilized at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait.
(U.S. Army Reserve video by Sgt. Maria Casneiro)
