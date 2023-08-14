Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Reserve Command Sgt. Maj. Andrew Lombardo acknowledges the 143rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command.

    UNITED STATES

    08.17.2023

    Video by Sgt. Maria Elena Casneiro 

    U.S. Army Reserve Command

    Command Sgt. Maj. Andrew Lombardo, U.S. Army Reserve Command Sergeant Major, acknowledges the honorable service and dedication to duty of the 143rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command while mobilized at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait.

    (U.S. Army Reserve video by Sgt. Maria Casneiro)

    Date Taken: 08.17.2023
    Date Posted: 08.17.2023 14:13
    Location: US

    This work, U.S. Army Reserve Command Sgt. Maj. Andrew Lombardo acknowledges the 143rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command., by SGT Maria Elena Casneiro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USARC
    ARMY RESERVE

