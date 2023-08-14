Royal Malaysian Air Force Maj. Halifah Sakinin speaks on the role and impact of female peacekeepers while instructing on the rules of engagement and UN counter-terrorism (UNCCT) for Keris Aman 23. Keris Aman is designed to strengthen military-to-military relationships and enhance the core PKO competencies of all participants in accordance with UN doctrine. (Video by Petty Officer Victoria Schiebel and A1C Caroline Strickland)
|Date Taken:
|08.16.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.17.2023 10:15
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|894169
|VIRIN:
|230816-N-XP917-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109833754
|Length:
|00:01:01
|Location:
|MY
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Keris Aman 23: Rules of Engagement, by PO3 Victoria Schiebel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT