    M17 range

    FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PA, UNITED STATES

    08.16.2023

    Video by 2nd Lt. Kate Kramer 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Pennsylvania National Guard

    U.S. Soldiers with Bravo Company, 1st Battalion, 110th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 28th Infantry Division engage targets at an M17 pistol range at Fort Indiantown Gap, Aug. 16, 2023. (U.S. Army National Guard video by 2nd Lt. Kate Kramer)

    Date Taken: 08.16.2023
    Date Posted: 08.17.2023 09:13
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 894164
    VIRIN: 230816-Z-PS821-1006
    Filename: DOD_109833446
    Length: 00:00:43
    Location: FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PA, US 

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, M17 range, by 2LT Kate Kramer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    28th Infantry Division
    Weapons Training
    Pennsylvania National Guard
    Readiness
    1-110th Infantry
    M17 Range

