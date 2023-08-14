Coast Guard assists 3 boaters near North Padre Island, Texas

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/894159" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

A nearby good Samaritan swims to retrieve a dewatering pump that was dropped by an HC-144 Ocean Sentry aircrew and brings it to three men aboard a vessel taking on water about 8 miles offshore North Padre Island, Texas, Aug. 16, 2023. A Coast Guard Station Port Aransas 45-foot Response Boat–Medium crew escorted the vessel safely to Clems Marina in Corpus Christi, Texas. (U.S. Coast Guard video, courtesy Air Station Corpus Christi)