A nearby good Samaritan swims to retrieve a dewatering pump that was dropped by an HC-144 Ocean Sentry aircrew and brings it to three men aboard a vessel taking on water about 8 miles offshore North Padre Island, Texas, Aug. 16, 2023. A Coast Guard Station Port Aransas 45-foot Response Boat–Medium crew escorted the vessel safely to Clems Marina in Corpus Christi, Texas. (U.S. Coast Guard video, courtesy Air Station Corpus Christi)
|Date Taken:
|08.16.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.17.2023 08:28
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Length:
|00:00:10
|Location:
|NORTH PADRE ISLAND, TX, US
This work, Coast Guard assists 3 boaters near North Padre Island, Texas, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
