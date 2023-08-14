Deputy Chief of Staff G9 visits USAG-RP (720p without graphics)

U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Kevin Vereen, the Deputy Chief of Staff, G9, and Sgt. Maj. Michael Perry, the Senior Enlisted Advisor to the Deputy Chief of Staff, speak about their visit to Smith Barracks, Baumholder, Germany, on Aug. 8, 2023. The purpose of the visit was to survey the quality of life of Soldiers and their families stationed in Europe. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Norman D. Enriquez)
