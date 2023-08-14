Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Provider Soldier Teaches Sexual Harassment Awareness

    POLAND

    08.17.2023

    Video by Spc. Elsi Delgado 

    3rd Division Sustainment Brigade

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Andre Hyland, a victim advocate for the 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division, gave a class about sexual harassment awareness on Powidz, Poland, Aug. 11, 2023. During the class, Soldiers participated in a skit depicting a hypothetical sexual harassment behavior and discussed ideas to intervene. The Army requires Soldiers treat one another with dignity and respect, foster trust and confidence and be people of character, presence and intellect.

    Date Taken: 08.17.2023
    Date Posted: 08.17.2023 05:15
    VIRIN: 230811-A-FW799-1001
    SHARP
    Providers
    3rd DSB
    Stonger Together

