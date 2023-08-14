Provider Soldier Teaches Sexual Harassment Awareness

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/894141" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Andre Hyland, a victim advocate for the 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division, gave a class about sexual harassment awareness on Powidz, Poland, Aug. 11, 2023. During the class, Soldiers participated in a skit depicting a hypothetical sexual harassment behavior and discussed ideas to intervene. The Army requires Soldiers treat one another with dignity and respect, foster trust and confidence and be people of character, presence and intellect.