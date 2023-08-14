U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Andre Hyland, a victim advocate for the 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division, gave a class about sexual harassment awareness on Powidz, Poland, Aug. 11, 2023. During the class, Soldiers participated in a skit depicting a hypothetical sexual harassment behavior and discussed ideas to intervene. The Army requires Soldiers treat one another with dignity and respect, foster trust and confidence and be people of character, presence and intellect.
|Date Taken:
|08.17.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.17.2023 05:15
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|894141
|VIRIN:
|230811-A-FW799-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109833052
|Length:
|00:00:34
|Location:
|PL
|Hometown:
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Provider Soldier Teaches Sexual Harassment Awareness, by SPC Elsi Delgado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
