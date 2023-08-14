Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Diversity Day

    RP, GERMANY

    08.14.2023

    Video by Airman 1st Class Luis Ruiz-Vazquez 

    AFN Spangdahlem

    Service members from Spangdahlem Air Base highlight the significance of diversity and it's integral role in the development of Project Arcwater.

    Date Taken: 08.14.2023
    Date Posted: 08.17.2023 07:21
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 894140
    VIRIN: 230814-F-WF370-1001
    Filename: DOD_109833050
    Length: 00:01:46
    Location: RP, DE

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    52nd Fighter Wing
    Diversity Day
    AFN Spangdahlem
    Arcwater

