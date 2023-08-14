Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    127th Wing Medical Group Exercise at Northern Strike 23

    GRAYLING, MI, UNITED STATES

    08.15.2023

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Andrew Schumann 

    127th Wing Public Affairs

    Aerospace medical technicians with the 127th Wing Medical Group, Michigan Air National Guard, transport patients during joint medical training at Northern Strike 23. Training included exercising En Route Patient Staging System (ERPSS,) and Critical Care Air Transport Team (CCAT.) CCAT provides advanced en route medical capabilities to evacuate critically ill, injured, or burned patients requiring continuous stabilization or advanced care during transport to the next level of care. Northern Strike is one of the National Guard’s largest joint, readiness producing exercises, held annually at Michigan’s National All-Domain Warfighting Center, which consists of Camp Grayling, the Alpena Combat Readiness Training Center, the Battle Creek Air National Guard Base, the Selfridge Air National Guard Base and other training areas. It is designed to challenge the training audience in many ways, including contested sustainment/logistics.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.15.2023
    Date Posted: 08.17.2023 09:55
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 894139
    VIRIN: 230815-F-JK012-7859
    Filename: DOD_109833018
    Length: 00:05:47
    Location: GRAYLING, MI, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 127th Wing Medical Group Exercise at Northern Strike 23, by TSgt Andrew Schumann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    Michigan National Guard
    Selfridge
    127th Wing
    Northern Strike
    NS23

