127th Wing Medical Group Exercise at Northern Strike 23

Aerospace medical technicians with the 127th Wing Medical Group, Michigan Air National Guard, transport patients during joint medical training at Northern Strike 23. Training included exercising En Route Patient Staging System (ERPSS,) and Critical Care Air Transport Team (CCAT.) CCAT provides advanced en route medical capabilities to evacuate critically ill, injured, or burned patients requiring continuous stabilization or advanced care during transport to the next level of care. Northern Strike is one of the National Guard’s largest joint, readiness producing exercises, held annually at Michigan’s National All-Domain Warfighting Center, which consists of Camp Grayling, the Alpena Combat Readiness Training Center, the Battle Creek Air National Guard Base, the Selfridge Air National Guard Base and other training areas. It is designed to challenge the training audience in many ways, including contested sustainment/logistics.
|08.15.2023
|08.17.2023 09:55
|B-Roll
|894139
|230815-F-JK012-7859
|DOD_109833018
|00:05:47
|GRAYLING, MI, US
|0
|0
