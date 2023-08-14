Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Yokosuka CREDO Spot

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    09.02.2021

    Courtesy Video

    AFN Yokosuka

    210902-YKS-SPOT-RI884-1001 (Sept. 2, 2021) A spot highlighting the services that Chaplains Religious Enrichment Development Operation provide. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist First Class Daniel Barker)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.02.2021
    Date Posted: 08.16.2023 23:34
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 894130
    VIRIN: 210902-N-RI884-1001
    Filename: DOD_109832841
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: KANAGAWA, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Yokosuka CREDO Spot, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFN Yokosuka
    CFAY
    Chaplain
    CREDO

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT