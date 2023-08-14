Yokosuka CREDO Spot

210902-YKS-SPOT-RI884-1001 (Sept. 2, 2021) A spot highlighting the services that Chaplains Religious Enrichment Development Operation provide. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist First Class Daniel Barker)
|Date Taken:
|09.02.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.16.2023 23:34
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|894130
|VIRIN:
|210902-N-RI884-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109832841
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|KANAGAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
